Playing good cricket holds the key: India skipper Rohit on facing Pakistan in T20 WC 2024

New York [US], June 8 : Ahead of his side's clash against Pakistan in a high-voltage match in the T20 World Cup 2024, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that playing good cricket holds the key.

India will take on Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Men in Blue are coming into this match after beating Ireland by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super-over in their previous game of the marquee event.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit said that they will try their best to win against Pakistan. He also pointed out that the Men in Blue have a lot of experience in their dressing room.

He further added making the right decision during the high-voltage match will also hold the key.

"Playing good cricket holds the key. We have spoken about the conditions here. And have plans in place. We will try to give our best. There is lot of experience in our changing room. Making the right decision will be key," Rohit said.

In the history of the ICC T20 World Cup, both these Asian giants have crossed paths seven times, with India having won six and Pakistan only prevailing in the 2021 edition in UAE, where they crushed Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue by 10 wickets.

However, in the next T20 WC clash in front of a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, Virat and Men in Blue emerged victorious in what is considered as one of the best T20I matches ever. In a run-chase of 160, India was 31/4 and from there, Virat along with Hardik Pandya built the innings ball by ball with a century stand and proved his 'Chasemaster' status with a masterclass knock of 82* in just 53 balls, which included a backfoot straight six on a delivery by Haris Rauf in the 19th over, which was named the 'Shot of the Century' by the ICC.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

