Playing in IPL is my priority, no favorite franchise, says Anuj Rawat

New Delhi [India], August 19 : East Delhi Rider skipper Anuj Rawat expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as his top priority, and he sees the Gujarat Titans (GT) as a great opportunity.

However, Rawat also believes options for different teams are always open, without any favourite franchise.

"The most important thing for me is to play. I think GT is a very good thing for me, but options are always open. There is no such favourite. But definitely, wherever I go, I want to play," Anuj Rawat told ANI.

Rawat didn't play any fixture in the IPL 2025 for GT; however, he has been part of 24 matches in the rich league. He has made 318 out of those 24 fixtures at an average of 19.88 and a strike rate of 119.10.

Under Rawat's captaincy, East Delhi Riders, in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) season 2, with five victories out of their seven fixtures, are placed second in the DPL points table. Rawat with the bat has been in fine touch.

He has slammed 232 in seven matches at an average of 46.40 and a strike rate of 184.13, with three fifties under his belt. Rawat also felt that his good performances in DPL would be reflected in the upcoming Indian domestic season, and Rawat believes he is 100 per cent ready to play in IPL.

"Whatever I am doing, whatever you can see in DPL, I think that will be seen in domestic too. But I always feel that I am 100 per cent ready to play in IPL," he added.

Rawat emphasised the learning he gained from practising with his GT teammate Jos Buttler and assistant coach Parthiv Patel in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

"There are a lot of talks. Jos Butler and Parthiv Patel are also there. So when you practice with them, you get to learn small things. Things that you can't do yourself, you get to learn from them as a batter. I talk to Jos a lot on the field and off the field. And I think I have worked a lot with Parthiv Patel, and I think that thing is helping me this season too," Rawat said.

