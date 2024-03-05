"Playing on bowler's mind, helped me a lot": Rodrigues after DC's win over MI

New Delhi [India], March 5 : Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues opened up about her game plan for their clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Jemimah produced a blistering performance as she top-scored for Delhi with her unbeaten 69-run knock. Her star-studded performance was laced with eight boundaries and three maximums. Her efforts along with skipper Meg Lanning's 53 guided DC to a competitive total of 192/4.

After the game, Jemimah talked about the mindset that she adopted for the game and said, "Using the crease, timing the ball well, that was the game plan. I was playing on the bowler's mind, and that helped me a lot today."

She went on to state that she was more pleased about the team's victory rather than her own match-winning performance.

"I think more than my batting, happy with the win. MI is a really good team, so we had to give our best. We did that as a team. I am very happy honestly speaking, was a crucial time to come in. Wasn't the easiest of wickets, but was suitable for my type of batting. Learning from my past mistakes, was trying to go out there and be explosive. I went back after the Test match, worked on a few things coming into the WPL," Jemimah added.

During the match, Mumbai Indians' Shabnim Ismail breached the 130kph mark for the first time in women's cricket since speeds are being registered.

Chasing a target of 193, Mumbai got off to a miserable start as Marizanne Kapp bowled Yastika Bhatia for 6 in the first over of the innings. In the next over Shikha Pandey sent Nat Sciver-Brunt packing for 5 runs.

Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur displayed some top shots thumping Delhi bowlers before the Mumbai Indians captain fell prey to Marizanne Kapp for 6. In the 4th over Matthews cracked back-to-back two boundaries off Shikha Pandey.

Jess Jonassen then put an end to Matthews' blistering knock as she sent Mumbai player packing after scoring 29 off 17 balls.

Amelia Kerr then shifted gear as she slammed one boundary and a six before losing her wicket to Titas Sadhu in the 9th over. New batter Amanjot Kaur kept the scoreboard ticking while hammering boundaries at every loose ball. S Sajana then hammered Arundhati Reddy for 20 runs in the over. However even after some brisk knocks Mumbai failed to finish the line and suffered a 29-run defeat against home team Delhi.

