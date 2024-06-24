"Pleased with contributions from state associations": BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah extended his congratulations to the state associations for their exceptional work during this packed season.

A statement from Jay Shah read that the BCCI Office Bearers convened on Monday with representatives of the state associations at the BCCI Headquarters in the Wankhede Stadium.

The meeting highlighted the commendable efforts of the state associations in executing the busiest cricket season of 2023-24, which featured the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, along with various international bilateral series and a full domestic cricket season.

The BCCI Secretary sought feedback on the new domestic structure planned for the 2024-25 season. This new structure, implemented on the recommendations of NCA Head of Cricket VVS Laxman, Team India (senior men) head coach Rahul Dravid, and Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar, will be reviewed after one year.

Shah also updated the members on the development of the new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and the establishment of indoor academies in the Northeastern states, Patna, and Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am glad that we organized a meeting with the state associations. It is always good to exchange views on Indian cricket with our key stakeholders - the member state associations. It was a constructive dialogue on issues that concern Indian cricket, and I am pleased with the contributions from the state associations," the BCCI Secretary Shah said in a statement.

"The new NCA in Bengaluru and the multiple indoor academies in the north-eastern states of the country are extremely close to our heart. We are extremely proud of the progress we have seen so far, and today we shared the same with our member associations," he further added.

Earlier, Shah thanked the ground staff on Monday as they worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches throughout the 17th edition of the cash-rich league -IPL.

Shah, on X, extended his gratitude to the 'unsung heroes' of the victorious India T20 season and offered huge financial awards of Rs 25 lakhs to every groundsman and curator at the ten regular IPL venues, as well as Rs 10 lakhs per crew at the three new venues.

