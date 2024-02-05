"Pleasing to score century in front of my father, he told me to...": Shubman Gill after third Test ton

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5 : Following a century that marked a return to form, star India batter Shubman Gill expressed happiness at breaking free from his slump to score a big knock in front of his father and revealed his advice to him.

Gill roared back into form with his third Test century, breaking free from a 12-inning long streak of poor scores and wasted starts in the longer format during the third day of the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Gill expressed that it was pleasing to score big runs finally, in front of his father who was watching his innings from the stands. He also revealed that his father told him to back his instincts.

"It is really satisfying and pleasing. He is someone who has always supported me and seen my journey. It was great to score runs in front of him. My father told me to back my instincts and play the way I am playing," said Gill.

You witnessed a special 💯 Hear it from the man himself ☺️ Presenting centurion Shubman Gill 👍 👍

The batter said that the first 15-20 minutes of his innings were tense as he managed to survive two close calls. He also said that one needs luck during a period of slump.

"It feels good. The first 15-20 minutes were tense, with two referrals going my way. But I think when you are not scoring runs for three to four matches, you need that bit of luck. I think I got that. I am very happy that I was able to convert it into a hundred," said Gill.

Gill said that patience played a big role in him getting a big one.

"But it is important to stay true to yourself, your basics and what got you here. If you change your way of play, it is only going to prolong your best innings and best chance to get your big one," he added.

Asked to sum up his inning in one word, he replied, "Pleasing."

Coming to the match, England ended the day three at 67/1, chasing 399 runs to win, with Zak Crawley (29*) and Rehan Ahmed (9*) unbeaten.

India gained a 398-run lead in their second innings after being bundled out for 255. Shubman Gill roared into form with a classy 104 in 147 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, scoring a fifty-plus score after 12 innings. Contributions from Axar Patel (45 in 84 balls with six fours), Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer (29 runs each) helped India secure a big lead.

Tom Hartley (4/77) and Rehan (3/88) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

Led by Jasprit Bumrah's heroics, India had earlier bundled out England for just 253 in their first innings, gaining a 143-run lead. Zak Crawley (76 in 78 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) did launch an impressive counterattack, but Bumrah (6/45) along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/71) blew away the rest of the English line-up.

India reached a respectable total of 396 runs in their first innings mainly due to the maiden double-hundred of the young Yashasvi Jaiswal (209 in 290 balls, with 19 fours and seven sixes). Knocks from Shubman Gill (34), Rajat Patidar (32), Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel (27 each) provided some help to the left-handed batter.

