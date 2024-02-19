Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 19 : Dr Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, the secretary of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Tripura government said that it is a pleasure for the state to host the Yogasana event included in the Khelo India University Games.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Khelo India University games today in Guwahati. The Khelo India University Games - Ashtalakshmi 2023 will feature an array of sporting disciplines including Athletics, Rugby, Basketball, Volleyball, Swimming, Badminton, Hockey, Fencing, Kabaddi, Football, Tennis, Mallakhamb, Judo, Table Tennis, Boxing, Shooting, Weightlifting, Archery, Wrestling, and Yogasana, the event embodies the essence of unity in diversity. The Games, being played across seven sister states of the North-East, will end on February 29. At KIUG 2024, medals will be on offer in 20 sports with around 4,500 athletes from over 200 Indian universities competing for medals.

Meanwhile, weightlifting will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, archery in Tripura, men's football in Mizoram, men's boxing in Sikkim, wrestling in Nagaland and Yogasana events will take place in Tripura.

Speaking to ANI, Pradeep said, "It is a matter of pleasure that national level games, the Khelo India University Games are being held in Tripura. Tripura has got the chance to host Yogasana discipline events as a part of these games. Yogasana started on February 18 and will continue till February 20. There will be 20 disciplines in total, out of which majority will be held in Assam and the rest in other six states of North-East other than Manipur. We are happy and proud to host this event along with the Tripura University and Tripura government. As many as 13 universities are taking part in Yogasana. Observance of discipline, holding of games in a transparent manner are being looked after the officials."

Some other participants in the Yogasana events also spoke to ANI.

Nandita, a participant told ANI, "It is an honour for me to participate in this event. The rules and regulation, way of games have been established well. The costumes, kits, food and rooms etc have been provided really well by the authorities."

Another participant named Dhara said, "I am from Tripura University. My journey has been really nice so far. We have a total of six teams. We had participated in inter-college events, we have come here after participating in North-East India and all-Indian level events. It is a matter of pride to be playing such a national level event, that too in Tripura."

Abhishek, another participant in Yogasana from Lovely Professional University, said, "We are being provided with all the facilities that a athlete needs. We feel really comfortable. We got the second position in boys' Yogasana here. We would want to improve and aim for gold."

Another LPU participant Praveen said, "I have been doing Yogasana since last five years, this is my second Khelo India University Games event, first with LPU. We won a silver, made some mistakes. Next time, we will win gold. The stadium is really great and so are all the facilities.

Dr Jaydeep Arya, the joint secretary of Indian Yoga Association and National Secretary of Yogasana Bharat said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev ji, there is a new energy for Yoga among all. Yoga has been included with all other sports in various events, not only at university, but also national and school level events. Financial support is being given to players and they are also being given reservations in state, centre jobs."

