Plunket Shield: Henry Nicholls accused of ball tampering

Christchurch, Nov 10 New Zealand cricketer Henry Nicholls has been accused of breaking New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct after being reported by umpires for ball-tampering in a domestic first-class match, on Friday.

Nicholls was caught brushing the ball against a helmet during a change of ends in TV footage of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland this week appeared to show Nicholls brushing the ball against a helmet during a change of ends.

"Nicholls has been reported for allegedly breaching Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the Code during Day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The rule "involves changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket"

Nicholls, who is due to tour Bangladesh with the New Zealand Test squad later this month had been referred to a cricket commissioner for first-class cricket.

However, no date has been set for the hearing, neither Nicholls has commented anything on the charges.

Nicholls played a key role in the eight-wicket victory in the match between Canterbury and Auckland. After Auckland were bowled out for 217 in their first innings, Canterbury declared their first innings on 413 for 9, with Nicholls top-scoring with 120. He added another unbeaten 30 when Canterbury, set a victory target of 61, got there for the loss of two wickets.

It was Canterbury's first win of the Plunket Shield season. They are currently in fourth place on the six-team table.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor