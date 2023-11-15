PM Modi, Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur laud Virat Kohli for record-breaking 50th ODI ton

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media to congratulate star India batter Virat Kohli on completing his 50th ODI century, which is a record in cricket.

Virat overcame his ICC Cricket World Cup knockout curse in a memorable way, breaking the record for most ODI centuries (49 centuries) and most runs in a single edition of the World Cup (711 runs) set by his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar during the semifinal against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium.

Virat brought up his 50th ODI ton of 106 balls with 8 fours and 1 six. He later opened out before eventually falling for 117 off 113 balls. His knock was punctuated with nine fours and two sixes.

Virat scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103 before being eventually sent back by Tim Southee.

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Virat's century, saying that it is a "testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent."

"Today, @imVkohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent. I extend heartfelt congratulations to him. May he continue setting a benchmark for future generations," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded Virat for "breaking records like a boss."

"Take a bow, Virat Kohli for hitting a half-century of centuries! Breaking records like a boss, setting the pitch ablaze with a FIFTY-fer! Your relentless pursuit of excellence is a ton of inspiration. ODI centuries in the bag - you're rewriting history with every shot! Long live the new Centurion King!," tweeted Anurag.

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and lauded Virat for his milestone knock.

"50th ODI hundred Kudos to @imVkohli for achieving the historic milestone of scoring his 50th century in ODI cricket. This is a testimony of your outstanding sportsman spirit, dedication and consistency. May you further elevate your game to a new level. The nation is proud of you," tweeted Shah.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive CWC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 397/4 (Virat Kohli 117, Shreyas Iyer 105, Tim Southee 3/100).

