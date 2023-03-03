PM Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese to watch India-Australia Test at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese will watch India and Australia lock horns in the fourth Test match in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. After several media reports speculated that both PMs could travel to Ahmedabad to watch the fourth Test at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, the development was confirmed on Friday. This will be the first time PM Modi will watch a match at the stadium named after him.

The series finale is set to be an exciting affair as India seeks victory to seal a 3-1 series victory. India suffered a nine-wicket loss in the third Test in Indore. Rohit Sharma and Co. are also hopeful of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final by winning the Ahmedabad Test. The Ahmedabad Test will begin on March 9, and as per reports, the two dignitaries are set to watch day one of the India-Australia Test. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have opened ticket sales for the general public. Barring the first day of the Ahmedabad Test, fans can book tickets online in the BookMyShow app. The GCA have made arrangements for five price categories for the fourth Test, starting from INR 200, 300, 350, 1000, and 2000. It is worth a mention that an additional booking fee and delivery charge will be applicable across all the categories.