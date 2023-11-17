PM Modi, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles to attend India-Australia World Cup final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday, as per an official release.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a high-level meeting here on Friday conducted a comprehensive review of security-cleanliness-traffic management etc., during the final match to be held at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, according to the release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

At Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets in one of the most closely contested CWC matches while on Wednesday, hosts India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to advance to their fourth World Cup final.

India breezed through the group stage, finishing first with a total of 18 points after winning all nine of their matches. India's net run rate of 2.570 was the best in group matches.

In the semi-final against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly with fellow opener Shubman Gill, before Virat Kohli cruised to his 50th ODI century, passing Sachin Tendulkar, as India posted 397. In reply, New Zealand were all out on 327 in 49.5 overs, partly because of a century from Daryl Mitchell, but fell 70 runs short.

Australia recovered from defeats to India and South Africa in their first two matches, by winning the next seven matches, and qualified for the semi-final with 14 points.

Pat Cummins' side were underdogs against South Africa in the semi-final, but the Aussies got off to a flying start, keeping South Africa to 24/4. David Miller's century gave the Proteas hope, but it was Cummins and Mitchell Starc who raised their bats in triumph, clinging on for a three-wicket victory.

