PM Modi Congratulates Indian Team for Winning ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: ‘Immensely Proud of Our Nari Shakti’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 after the Women in Blue secured their second consecutive title in Malaysia. India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final, successfully defending the crown won by Shafali Verma’s side in 2023.

Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best… pic.twitter.com/Z2nbGaolSg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2025

"Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti. Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," Modi wrote on X.

In a match between unbeaten teams, India’s all-round performance led them to victory. South Africa was restricted to just 82 runs in the first innings. Indian bowlers dominated from the start, with Parunika Sisodia dismissing Simone Lourens for a duck and Shabnam Shakil removing Jemma Botha for 16 runs. South Africa found themselves at 20/2 after the fourth over.

India continued to apply pressure as Aayushi cleaned up Diara Ramlakan, leaving South Africa at 29/3 by the end of the powerplay. The South African side struggled to build partnerships, with skipper Kayla Reyneke dismissed for a failed attempt to release pressure. Gongadi Trisha's crucial catch at long-off further pushed South Africa into a difficult position. The South African innings ended at 82 all out after 20 overs.

In response, India’s top-order played aggressively, scoring 18 runs without loss in the first two overs. Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) guided India to victory with more than eight overs to spare. Trisha’s impressive performance earned her both Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors. She finished the tournament with 309 runs and seven wickets.

With this win, India successfully defended their U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title for the second consecutive year.