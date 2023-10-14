New Delhi [India], October 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian team's performance in the World Cup clash against Pakistan and said victory was powered by all-around excellence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the stadium in Ahmedabad to witness the match, also hailed the victory.

PM Modi extended his good wishes to the Indian team for the next matches in the World Cup.

"Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi, who on Saturday inaugurated the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai, said India is eager to host the Olympics in the country.

He also informed the gathering about India's victory in the Cricket World Cup fixture against Pakistan at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad to a roar of cheers.

"I congratulate Team Bharat and every Indian on this historic victory," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Team India has continued its winning streak against Pakistan in the World Cup.

"Tiranga flying high. A big round of applause for our cricket team for this stupendous victory. The team continues its winning streak against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. You all have shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for our nation. My best wishes on your unrelenting march toward winning the World Cup 2023.," he said in a post on X.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the bowlers displayed clinical precision by limiting Pakistan to just 191 runs and also praised captain Rohit Sharma's knock.

"Congratulations to Team India on their remarkable performance in the #CWC2023! With three consecutive wins, they have set the tournament on fire, demonstrating their prowess on the field. Our bowlers displayed clinical precision by limiting Pakistan to just 191 runs on what appeared to be a great batting deck, while our batters showcased incredible composure and finesse during the run chase, securing a comprehensive victory. Captain @ImRo45's blistering knock in the run chase was the driving force behind our impressive victory, demonstrating his exceptional leadership and batting prowess. Let's maintain this winning momentum and march forward."

The Indian batters looked well poised from the beginning to chase the Pakistan total of 191 as Babbar Azam-led men suffered a collapse, losing the last eight wickets for 36 runs. India won the toss and put Pakistan to bat.

Shubman Gill, who made his first appearance in the ODI World Cup, scored some scintillating hits before losing his wicket. He struck three consecutive fours off Hasan Ali in the second over of the Indian innings.

Shubman was out on Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling and the hope his wicket may have generated among Pakistan fans was short-lived.

Virat Kohli joined Rohit, who was smooth in his power hitting. Kohli also came up with some strong blows before he was caught off the bowling of Hasan Ali during the powerplay.

Rohit and Shreyas took charge and strode along even as Pakistan bowlers tried hard to get a breakthrough.

The sea of Indian fans, many of them dressed in blue, cheered and waved as Indian batsmen struck.

Rohit fell short of his well-deserved century by 14 runs. Shaheen claimed his second wicket of the night with Rohit walked back to the pavilion with a score of 86.

In his well-paced innings, Rohit crossed the milestone of 300 ODI sixes which have come in 254 matches. With 351 sixes in 308 games, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi leads the tally, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle hammered 331 maximums in 301 encounters.

After Rohit's departure, Shreyas 53* and KL 19* guided India to a comprehensive 7-wicket victory to make it 8-0 in the World Cup between the two arch-rivals.

Amit Shah joined the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the World Cup clash between India and Pakistan and cheered Indian team as it scored a magnificent victory.

There was an electric atmosphere in the stadium as India dominated both with the bat and ball.

As soon as Indian batters scored the winning runs chasing Pakistan's total of 191, Amit Shah and the spectators stood up to celebrate the team's victory and laud their performance.

