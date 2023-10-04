PM Modi hails men's relay team for clinching India's 18th gold in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh who clinched a gold in the men's 4x400m relay event on Wednesday.

The Indian team clocked a timing of 3:01.58s to break the national record and walk away with the gold medal.

PM Modi hailed the athlete's brilliance and congratulated them for their splendid run.

"What an incredible display of brilliance by our Men's 4x400 Relay Team at the Asian Games. Proud of @muhammedanasyah, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh for such a splendid run and bringing back the Gold for India. Congrats to them," PM Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He also congratulated the women's 4x400 relay team consisting of Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan who won the silver medal.

"Proud of the Indian Women's 4x400 Relay Team for winning the Silver Medal at the Asian Games. Huge congratulations to Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan for this remarkable performance. Their grit, determination and teamwork have brought this joy to the nation," PM Modi wrote on X.

Despite besting the previous Asian Games record time (3:28.68 in 2014 Incheon), the Indian quartet were outplayed by Bahrain, who secured the gold medal with a new record time of 3:27.65.

