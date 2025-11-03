PM Modi Likely to Meet World Cup-Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team on November 5: Report

India Women’s National Cricket Team: India’s ODI Women’s World Cup-winning team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. According to the media reports, the Prime Minister’s Office sent a formal invitation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday. The players, who are currently in Mumbai, are expected to reach Delhi by Tuesday evening and will head to their homes after meeting the Prime Minister.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India won its maiden Women’s World Cup title by defeating South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

Following the win, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the team on X, calling their performance “spectacular.” He praised the players for their skill, confidence and teamwork, saying their success would inspire future generations to take up sports. "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," PM Modi wrote on X.

In the final, India posted a total of 298 for seven. Shafali Verma scored 87 runs and Deepti Sharma added 58. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also made valuable contributions. South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt scored a century, but Deepti’s five-wicket haul for 39 runs sealed India’s 52-run win and its first-ever World Cup title.