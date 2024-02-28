PM Modi lists 'takeaways' from Sachin Tendulkar's J-K vacation

Jammu and Kashmir [India], February 28 : Amid viral images and video clips of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's recent vacation in Jammu and Kashmirfrom playing gully cricket on a street to posing happily with locals in snowy Gulmarg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the visil will inspire fellow country to shun foreign locales and explore the far corners of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Nicknamed the 'God of Cricket', the former India cricket captain, who is the holder of the record for most centuries in the game, treated his followers to a video from his Kashmir vacation where he is seen enjoying the snowfall with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara.

Gushing about his experience of winter in the breathtaking locals of Gulmarg and thanking locals for the warm reception, Sachin posted from his X handle, "Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality."

Invoking PM Modi, who, in a public speech, who called for Lakshadweep to be developed as a destination for beach tourism during a recent visit to the Indian island cluster, the cricketing great posted, "Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially after this trip."

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1762729200728015203?s=20

In reply to Sachin's post, PM Modi posted from his X handle, "This is wonderful to see! @sachin_rt's lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth: One - to discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia. Two- the importance of 'Make in India.' Together, let's build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat!"

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1762760065373634996?s=20

The sporting icon also visited a cricket bat manufacturing plant in Kashmir.

For the uninitiated, bats made of Kashmiri willow have a global reputation for excellence.

Lauding the craftsmanship that goes into the making of bats from Kashmiri willow, he called then a great example of 'Made in India' products.

He also encouraged people to visit Jammu and Kashmir, which he referred to as "a precious jewel of Incredible India".

"The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of "Make in India, Make for the World." They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia," Tendulkar added in his post.

During his visit, the 'Master Blaster' fulfilled his promise and met Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team captain Amir Hussain Lone.

Lone, earlier, posted a video of himself training in Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor