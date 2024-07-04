PM Modi meets victorious ICC T20 World Cup team at his residence

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence on Thursday.

Post-meeting, the victorious cricketers departed to the Delhi airport to take a flight to Mumbai where a grand victory parade has been prepared for them at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik toldthat India captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday at the Assembly.

"Today's program in Mumbai has been organised by BCCI. Team India players from Mumbai including Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will come to the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow to meet CM Eknath Shinde. Being a member of MCA, I invited the players and they have accepted my invitation...," Sarnaik said.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik has said that free entry will be given to the public for the Indian team's grand victory parade celebrating their win.

MCA member Jitendra Awhad said, "It's a good feeling. After a long time, India won the World Cup and after winning the World Cup, they are going to be welcomed at the land of Cricket, Mumbai. Not only in Mumbai but Cricket is a religion in the entire India..."

Earlier today the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital Delhi to a warm welcome from fans who awaiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

From the airport, Team India reached the ITC Maurya hotel, where they stayed before their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy was cut at the hotel to celebrate the win. Rohit, Virat, Dravid and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the stars who took part in the cake-cutting. The cake featured the trophy and some pictures of Indian stars.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate. After their meeting with PM Modi, Men in Blue will depart for Mumbai for the grand celebratory parade.

