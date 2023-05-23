PM Modi refers to India-Australia cricket ties, says many players came to India to play in Women's Premier League

Sydney [Australia], May 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about the strong relationship between India and Australia across sectors including growing cricketing ties and noted that many Australian women players came to play in the Women's Premier League held in March in different Indian cities.

Addressing a community event here, he referred to the "interesting competition" on the cricket field and deeper friendships off the field.

"Our cricket relations have completed 75 years. As interesting as the competition on the cricket field is, the friendship runs deeper off the field. This time, many Australian women players also came for the first time in the country to play IPL (Women's Premier League)," PM Modi said.

PM Modi arrived at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to a rousing welcome.

The Prime Minister spoke about the linkages between the two countries with members of the Indian diaspora repeatedly cheering his remarks.

"Our lifestyles may be different, but now yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners, but MasterChef is connecting us now," PM Modi said.

PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor