PM Narendra Modi Pens Special Message For Ravindra Jadeja After Star All-Rounder Announces Retirement From T20Is

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a heartfelt farewell message for Ravindra Jadeja, who has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals. The star all-rounder's decision marks the end of an era in Indian cricket, as Jadeja has been an integral part of the team with his exceptional skills in both batting and bowling.In his message, PM Modi praised Jadeja for his significant contributions to Indian cricket, highlighting his remarkable performances and dedication to the sport.

Dear @imjadeja,



You have performed exceptionally as an all-rounder. Cricket lovers admire your stylish stroke play, spin and superb fielding. Thank you for the enthralling T20 performances over the years. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2024

He acknowledged Jadeja's role in many memorable victories and expressed gratitude for his unwavering commitment to the team. You have performed exceptionally as an all-rounder. Cricket lovers admire your stylish stroke play, spin and superb fielding. Thank you for the enthralling T20 performances over the years. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead, wrote PM Modi on X. Jadeja expressed his gratitude in return with a Thank you message.

Jadeja was not in good form in this tournament but had been at the helm of the Indian team in all three formats that dominated world cricket in the last decade. Jadeja, known as one of the finest all-rounders of all time calls his time from T20I cricket at the age of nearly 36 years.“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support," Jadeja wrote in his Instagram post on Sunday, 30 June.Jadeja retires with 515 runs from 74 matches at a strike-rate of 127.16. He picked 54 wickets in the T20I format at an economy of 7.13.



