Pollard's leadership will inspire MI Emirates squad: Suryakumar Yadav

Since he landed on Indian shores in 2010 to don the Mumbai Indians jersey, Kieron Pollard has been an aggressive force against the bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Indian star Suryakumar Yadav expressed his thoughts about Pollard's leadership during an interview.

Over the years, the powerful West Indies all-rounder played a starring role in making Mumbai Indians one of the most dominant teams in the IPL. In that period, the Mumbai Indians won 5 Indian Premier League titles in 13 years - two of them in consecutive seasons.

Now, the Trinidad-born will take those same qualities to lead the MI Emirates in the inaugural edition of the ILT20.

During his interaction, the Team India star expressed his thoughts about Pollard's leadership and his impending stint in the ILT20.

SKY is confident that the qualities that made Kieron Pollard a success in the IPL will also stand him in good stead in the ILT20.

"I feel as a leader Pollard has been very calm, composed and gives everyone a chance to express themselves on the field whether the team is under the pump or even if we are on top," he said.

Suryakumar further added, "We felt very comfortable when he led MI and I am sure he will do the same thing for the MI Emirates."

Surya Kumar Yadav, the star batsman in the Mumbai Indians line-up, is excited at the prospect of watching his teammate destroy bowling attacks in the fledgling tournament in UAE.

"His transition from captain to batting coach, I don't know how it's going to be (smiles). I am out of words right now. Until last year he was playing and now suddenly him talking about batting, watching us batting in the nets is going to be a completely different experience. But I am sure it is going to be exactly how he plays his cricket. A different brand of cricket. He's always been a livewire on the field, while batting and fielding. The same energy will flow when he is the batting coach as well. Very excited to have him," expressed Suryakumar on playing under Pollard who will be seen in the role of a coach at Mumbai Indians.

The debut season of the ILT20 will be played from January 13 to February 12, 2023. MI Emirates will open their campaign in Abu Dhabi against Sharjah Warriors on January 14.

( With inputs from ANI )

