"Poor form has affected entire team": Varun Aaron on CSK's performance in IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Former Indian seamer Varun Aaron believes Chennai Super Kings' poor form has affected the entire team in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Aaron talked about the bowling unit and CSK bowler Pathirana's struggles. He noted that Pathirana has been off his game, changed his action, isn't landing yorkers, and has bowled many extras.

"I think poor form has affected the entire team, especially the bowling unit. CSK really depended on Pathirana to get them wickets at the back end and defend totals, but he's been completely off the boil. He's changed his action a bit, he's not landing his yorkers, and has bowled 31 extras this tournament, that's a lot for a frontline bowler," Jio Star expert Varun Aaron said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

He also noted CSK lacked energy with the bat in the middle overs before Brevis joined.

"With the bat, they've lacked impetus in the middle overs. Brevis has come in and provided a bit of high-octane energy, but before that, it was missing. They need to go back to the drawing board and evaluate what went wrong at the auction. They don't have someone like Tristan Stubbs or Tim David to finish innings. Yes, MS Dhoni is there, but you can't keep depending on him for 18 years," he added.

Following his side's loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are out of the playoffs race for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), losing their fifth game at home this season, marking their worst performance ever at Chepauk Stadium.

PBKS is now at the third spot in the table with six wins, three losses, giving them 13 points. CSK is struggling at the bottom, with two wins and eight losses, giving them four points.

