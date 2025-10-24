Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 24 : West Indies head coach Daren Sammy wasn't impressed with his bowlers' performance and expressed his disappointment at the Caribbean spinners' inability to exploit the unusually dark pitches, which offered variable bounce.

In the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh's ball tweakers outbowled the West Indies', scything 27 wickets at an average of 14.66 and an economy rate of 3.80. In comparison, the West Indies spinners managed just 18 scalps at 30.05 while maintaining an economy of 4.39 and fell to a 2-1 series defeat.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and all-rounder Roston Chase remained underwhelming, while part-timer Alick Athanaze returned with better figures than they did in the second ODI. Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein, who returned to the ODI fold after long gaps, fared much better. Hosein scalping a four-wicket haul in the third ODI remained the only highlight for the West Indies in the series.

"[The positive in the ODI series was] probably the batting of Shai Hope - how he continues to put the team on his back every time he faces a challenge. He is a leader. He puts the team on his back, but I am really disappointed in the way we bowled. You come to Bangladesh, and you know spinners should be licking their lips," Sammy said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"That's the area where you will get to execute your plans, and in the most favourable conditions for you. What we displayed over the last three games was very poor, not consistent enough," he added.

Even though the conditions were stacked heavily in favour of spinners, Sammy didn't mind teams taking advantage of home conditions and said, "I will tell you this, I always want to ask for home advantage. I can't tell the Bangladesh team or the authorities what wicket to prepare. I focus on my team having the skillset to counteract whatever comes when they are playing away."

"This series was very important for both teams. You are supposed to do what you have to do to win at home. That's the most important thing. Whether that affects your development going outside of Bangladesh, that's on them. I just thought my players just didn't play well throughout the series," he added.

While looking at the positives, Sammy was pleased with Hosein's performance, who returned to the 50-over format after a two-year absence. In two appearances, Hosein picked up six wickets at 13.66 and an economy rate of 4.10.

"Massive kudos to Akeal in the manner in which he came up. In a team where you have three left-arm spinners and a guy who's been out for the last two years coming in and outshining them, yes, there's a place for competition," Sammy said.

"That's what you want in a team. You don't want to select guys because they have nobody else to replace them. You want to select guys because they have competition, and what Akeal did in this series is definitely going to challenge some of the guys who've been there," he concluded.

