A video from Pakistan has gone viral showing Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori praising Mohsin Naqvi, head of the Asian Cricket Council, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, for his handling of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy dispute after India’s win over Pakistan in the final. In the clip, Tessori called Indian players terrorists and said Naqvi forced them to chase the trophy. “Jab ye ground mein khade the aur Indian team trophy nahi le rahi thi, inhone sabr ka muzahira kiya. Khade rahe, khade rahe. Wo chahte the ye agar hat jayenge to hum kisi aur se le lenge. Lekin unko nahi pata tha ke hamara chairman wajir-e-dakhla bhi hai. Unhone team ko baad mein dehshat gardon ki tarah handle kiya, trophy gaadi mein rakh ke saath le aaye. Ab poora India trophy ke peeche bhag raha hai,” Tessori said.

India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on September 28 but refused to collect the winner’s trophy and medals from Naqvi, who was present at the ceremony. Naqvi then took the trophy to his hotel, leaving India without their award. The move drew criticism in the cricketing world. The post-match presentation was also delayed by nearly an hour as Naqvi refused to allow anyone else to hand over the trophy.

However, team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, celebrated their win differently. Players recreated Rohit Sharma’s slow-motion walk from the 2024 T20 World Cup, this time without holding the trophy.

According to the reports, Mohsin Naqvi is holding the Asia Cup trophy in his office and insists it be handed only to a member of the Indian team in a formal ceremony in Dubai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rejected these demands.