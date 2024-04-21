"Powerplay was the difference": DC skipper Rishabh Pant following defeat against SRH in IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], April 21 : Following the loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant stated that the powerplay was the main reason behind the hosts defeat in the 35th encounter of the ongoing cash rich league.

An all-round SRH overcame a scare from Jake Fraser McGurk and secured a 67-run win over DC in the IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper asserted that his side would have a chance if they restricted the visitors to 220-230.

"I think the only thought process behind it was that there could be dew that didn't come (on choosing to bowl first), but we would still have had a chance had we restricted them to 220-230. The powerplay was the difference; they got 125 runs and we ended up playing and catching up after that," Pant said in the post-match presentation.

The 26-year-old player further lauded the young batter from Australia, Jake Fraser-McGurk. He stated that the youngster's batting has been phenomenal in the ongoing season so far.

"The ball stopped more in the 2nd inning; that was more than we anticipated, but when we needed to chase 260, 270, you'll need to keep scoring. Hopefully, we'll come up with more thought process and a clearer mindset going forward. His batting has been phenomenal, he's been nice for us. That's what we need to do as a team, be together, look at areas where we can improve going into the next game," the left-hand batter added.

In the match, SRH was put on the field first by DC. Head (89 in 32 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and Abhishek (46 in 12 balls, with two fours and six sixes) put on an explosive stand of 131 runs in 6.2 overs. Later, contributions from Shahbaz Ahmed (59* in 29 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Nitish Kumar (37 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) came in handy to take SRH to 266/7 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC with 4/55. Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel also got a six.

In the run chase, DC managed to keep up with SRH's run rate in the first half of their innings despite losig wickets. Knocks from Jake Fraser McGurk (65 in 18 balls, five fours and seven sixes) and Abhishek Porel (42 in 22 balls, with seven fours and a six) kept the Capitals alive. However after their dismissal, DC lost momentum and despite skipper Rishabh Pant's fighting (44 in 35 balls, with five fours and a six), Capitals were restricted to 199 in 19.1 overs.

T Natrajan (4/19) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

Head took home the 'Player of the Match' award. SRH is now in second place in the table with five wins and two losses, giving them a total of 10 points. DC is in the seventh spot with three wins and five losses, giving them six points.

Travis Head was awarded Player of the Match for his marvellous innings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor