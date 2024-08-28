'Practiced a lot': Purani Dilli 6 batter Mayank Gusain on his death over exploits

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Purani Dilli 6 batter Mayank Gusain, who smashed 40 runs in just 12 balls in the match against North Delhi Strikers, said it was quite easy for him to slam those sixes in the death overs here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Purani Dilli 6 on Tuesday defeated North Delhi Strikers by 20 runs to register their third win in the Delhi Premier League. Mayank's knock played a key role in helping Purani Dilli 6 reach the 190-run mark.

"It (smashing sixes) wasn't difficult, I had practiced a lot for this and I'm glad it came off good yesterday. I consider myself as a proper finisher, the role is given to me by team. I'm keeping the things simple and just seeing the ball and hitting it," Mayank told Purani Dilli 6 as quoted by a DPL release.

It was a much-needed win for Purani Dilli 6. The team is at fourth position in the points table with 6 points. They will next lock horns with East Delhi Riders on Thursday here at the iconic Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

"Yes we have got the much-needed momentum. All the boys are in a good head space and everything is really going well and just looking forward to the next game," said Mayank.

Coming to the match, Arpit Rana, and Sanat Sangwan played knocks of 42 (26 balls) and 47 (28 balls) before Mayank Gusain clubbed five sixes to help Purani Dilli 6 reach 192/6 in the 20 overs. Ayush Singh picked five wickets for Purani Dilli 6, helping the side register a comfortable win.

North Delhi Strikers won the toss and elected to field first. Purani Dilli 6 got off to a firing start with both openers smashing the ball out of the park. Arpit and Sanat both smashed six fours and took the score to 90 inside 8 overs.

Both batters fell within the gap of four balls as Purani Dilli 6 lost two quick wickets. Sanat's wicket triggered a collapse ad Purani Dilli 6 lost two more wickets inside two overs, the DPL release added.

While Keshav Dalal departed in the 11th over, Vansh Bedi got out in the 13th over. However, Arnav Bugga carried the innings as he played a knock of 39 runs in 29 balls. In the death overs, Mayank Gusain smoked five sixes as he smashed 40 runs in just 12 balls to help Purani Dilli 6 reach 192/6 in 20 overs.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor