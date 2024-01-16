"Prakhar Chaturvedi's unbeaten 404 is a matter of pride": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16 : After Prakhar Chaturvedi became the first player to score 400 runs in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday praised him and said that it is a "matter of pride" for the state.

Siddaramaiah took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and congratulated Karnataka Under-19 Cricket Team for winning the Cooch Bihar Trophy for the first time in 79 years.

The CM also hoped that young players would achieve such landmarks in international cricket.

"Congratulations to the Karnataka Under-19 Cricket Team for winning the Cooch Bihar Trophy for the first time in 79 years. This win added to the Sankranti festival celebrations. Opening batsman Prakhar Chaturvedi's unbeaten 404 is a matter of pride. Karnataka team achieved a new milestone by piling up a record total of 890 runs. I sincerely hope that the young players will achieve at the international level in the near future," Siddaramaiah wrote on X.

https://x.com/siddaramaiah/status/1747144828813803984?s=20

Playing against Mumbai in the Cooch Behar Trophy on Monday, Chaturvedi smashed a huge score in the first innings of the title clash of the annual four-day tournament for U19 cricketers.

Chaturvedi opened the innings for Karnataka and he remained unbeaten standing at the crease till his side chose to declare the innings. During his record-making knock, he slammed 46 boundaries and 3 maximums in the 638 deliveries he faced.

On the back of Chaturvedi's superb knock, Karnataka posted a mammoth score of 890 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 223 overs in their first innings before deciding to declare.

He also broke India's former star batter Yuvraj Singh's long-standing 24-year-old record of 358, the previous highest individual score in the tournament final.

Overall, he held the second spot on the list of highest individual scores in the tournament, after Maharashtra's Vijay Zol's unbeaten 451 against Assam in the 2011-12 season.

