Pranav Adani welcomes Simran Shaikh to Gujarat Giants following record-breaking bid at WPL 2025 auction

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 : The Managing Director of Agro, Oil and Gas, of the Adani Group, Pranav Adani welcomed Simran Shaikh to the Gujarat Giants and said that he is "thrilled" to welcome the cricketer with a record-breaking bid at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction.

Gujarat Giants went big at the ongoing WPL 2025 auction when they roped in Simran Shaikh for Rs 1.9 crore. She also became the most expensive buy of the afternoon on Sunday.

Talking to X, Pranav Adani said that Simran Shaikh's incredible journey from the bylanes of the Dharavi to the top of women's cricket is a testament to the power of dreams and determination.

"Thrilled to welcome Simran Shaikh to #GujaratGiants with a record-breaking bid at the #WPLAuction2025! Her incredible journey from the bylanes of Dharavi to the top of women's cricket is a testament to the power of dreams and determination," Pranav Adani wrote on X.

Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat-based franchise came into the bidding war for the uncapped batter. Her base price was Rs 5 lakh and made her way to the Giants with a whopping amount of Rs 1.9 crore. Earlier in the inaugural season of the tournament, Simran Shaikh played for the Gujarat-based franchise and featured in nine games.

According to a release from the franchise, West Indies star Deandra Dottin was the first acquisition for the Gujarat Giants, secured for Rs1.70 crore. Simran Shaikh was the next addition, purchased for Rs1.90 crore, making her the most expensive player of the day. English all-rounder Danielle Gibson was acquired for Rs 30 lakh, while leg-spinner Prakashika Naik completed the haul, joining the team for Rs10 lakh.

Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants have strengthened their lineup with a focus on power-hitting. Deandra Dottin, a veteran of 123 T20 Internationals, brings explosive firepower to the top order and valuable bowling skills. All-rounder Simran Shaikh, with nine previous WPL outings, adds versatility and quick scoring in the middle and lower order.

Gujarat Giants full squad for WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, and Prakashika Naik.

