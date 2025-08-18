New Delhi [India], August 18 : Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster, in collaboration with CricViz, formally launched The Great Indian Cricket Show at a special premiere event held on Monday at The Lalit, New Delhi.

The launch was presided over by Navneet Kumar Sehgal, IAS, Chairman, Prasar Bharati Board, and Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Prasar Bharati, as per a release from The Great Indian Cricket Show.

The event was also attended by Michael Kivido, Managing Director, CricViz, along with distinguished Guests of Honour, former Indian cricketers Madan Lal, Chetan Sharma, Murali Kartik and Aakash Chopra.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by addresses from the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati, and the Managing Director of CricViz.

The speakers underlined the importance of the initiative in celebrating India's cricketing heritage, while also highlighting the role of technology, data, and storytelling in shaping the future of sports broadcasting.

The highlight of the event was the screening of specially curated excerpts of the upcoming show featuring celebrated cricketers Anil Kumble, Sanjay Manjrekar, Parthiv Patel, and Sanjay Bangar.

In his address, Navneet Kumar Sehgal, IAS, Chairman, Prasar Bharati, observed, "The Great Indian Cricket Show marks a significant milestone in Prasar Bharati's mission to deliver world-class content to audiences across the nation. Honouring India's glorious cricketing heritage while inspiring and engaging the fans, the show promises to strike a chord with every Indian."

In his address, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, observed, "The Great Indian Cricket Show is an important step in Prasar Bharati's continuing endeavour to bring high-quality, meaningful content to audiences across India. It is both a celebration of India's cricketing excellence and a bridge to the aspirations of the next generation of fans."

Michael Kivido, Managing Director, CricViz, stated, "This partnership with Prasar Bharati represents a unique opportunity to combine CricViz's analytical expertise with the broadcaster's unparalleled reach. The Great Indian Cricket Show will set new standards in cricket storytelling for audiences nationwide."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor