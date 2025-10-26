Pratika Rawal under scanner ahead of semifinal clash against Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an update on India opener Pratika Rawal, who lit up Navi Mumbai with a stunning century in the previous game against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup.

Rawal, who scored a brilliant 122 off 134 balls to guide India to a memorable win, sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding during the first innings of India's last group-stage match against Bangladesh.

In a statement, the BCCI said that the medical team is closely monitoring her progress as the 'Women in Blue' gear up for their crucial semi-final clash against Australia on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. "Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the first innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress."

The injury has raised concerns in the Indian camp, with Rawal having been one of the team's most consistent performers in the tournament. She is in the second spot with 308 runs in the leading run getters list; the top spot is occupied by her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana.

The BCCI has not yet confirmed her participation in the semi-final.

Earlier, India Women delivered a clinical performance with the ball, restricting Bangladesh Women to 119/9 in 27 overs in their rain-hit ICC Women's Cricket World Cup clash at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Sharmin Akter (36) top-scored for the visitors while Sobhana Mostary (26) offered some resistance, but the rest of the lineup struggled as India kept applying pressure with regular breakthroughs. Radha Yadav (3/30) led the way with the ball, followed by Sree Charani (2/23), while Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, and Amanjot Kaur chipped in with a wicket each, as reported by ICC.

After Nigar Sultana Joty's dismissal, Bangladesh looked to rebuild through a 38-run stand between Sharmin Akter and Mostary, which steadied the innings. However, once that partnership was broken, India ran through the middle and lower order, reducing Bangladesh from 91/3 to 117/9 in no time, with Yadav playing a big part in the collapse.

India took control of the clash against Bangladesh, striking soon after play resumed following a rain delay. The match was further reduced to 27 overs per side from the initial 43 after persistent showers. The hosts then picked up wickets in clusters, halting Bangladesh's momentum.

Radha Yadav produced a brilliant piece of fielding, firing in a direct hit at the non-striker's end to run out Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty after she had stepped out of her crease. Yadav then picked up her first wicket of the tournament as Sobhana Mostary's attempt to go big ended in the hands of the fielder at mid off, which triggered the collapse.

India had claimed wickets in the power play before rain interrupted play in the first innings.

Renuka Singh Thakur got the first wicket, dismissing Sumaiya Akter in her very first over. Akter attempted to slice one but found the fielder at short third. Deepti Sharma then removed Rubya Haider before the end of the power play. The opener tried to go big but got a top edge, caught at mid off.

