Premier League: Arsenal survive Leicester City's scare with late drama at Emirates

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Arsenal narrowly escaped a formidable challenge from Leicester City, securing a dramatic 4-2 victory with two stoppage-time goals at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Goal.com, this win places the Gunners (Arsenal) level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The first half was dominated by Arsenal. After 208 days without a goal, Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli ended his 19-game drought with a confident finish into the far corner, putting Arsenal ahead at the 20-minute mark.

Martinelli then turned provider, setting up Belgian Leandro Trossard for a clinical finish just before halftime.

Leicester, despite being thoroughly outplayed in the first half, staged an unexpected comeback.

According to Goal.com, English footballer James Justin spearheaded the resurgence, first heading in a deflected goal off Germany's Kai Havertz, then smashing an extraordinary long-range volley reminiscent of Benjamin Pavard's 2018 World Cup strike against Argentina.

As the match neared its conclusion, it seemed Leicester had secured a hard-fought point, with Mads Hermansen making a series of impressive saves.

However, the turning point came in the 94th minute when Trossard's cross led to an own goal by Wilfred Ndidi. The drama didn't end there, Havertz, after a frustrating game, added a fortunate fourth goal to seal the victory for Arsenal.

In the other game, a match-winning penalty conversion from Mohammed Salah helped Liverpool go to the top of Premier League standings following a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.

Now, Liverpool is at the top with five wins in six games and a loss, giving them 15 points. Wolves have drawn one game and lost five, giving them just one point that has them sitting at the 20th and the last spot.

Though Wolves started well by dominating the ball possession initially and denying some chances to Liverpool, the Reds made their impact as time progressed. Though Dominik Szoboszlai was denied a goal from point-blank range by Wolves goalie Sam Johnstone, Diogo Jota, provided some assistance to Ibrahima Konate, who wasted no time in unleashing a stunning header into the nets just near the half-time.

The equaliser came in the 56th minute from Ait-Nouri to the delight of home crowd.However later, Nelson Semedo fouled Jota inside the box and Liverpool was awarded a penalty kick, which Salah converted effortlessly in the 61st minute to make the scoreline 2-1.

