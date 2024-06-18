"Preparation was hodgepodge, no consistency in selection": Ramiz Raja on Pakistan's T20 World Cup performance

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja took a dig at the Men in Green, saying there was no consistency in team selection during the marquee event.

Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday but could not make it to Super 8. India and USA moved to the next stage from Group A.

Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts USA and then to India. They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but it wasn't enough.

"There was no consistency in selection, and their preparation was hodgepodge because they didn't know who was going to open the innings. They were in experimental mode for a very long time, and then they had to recall retired players. What does that tell you about the system? Plus, the fact that there was a change at the PCB, and then a change in captaincy as well. I think a lot of things didn't go well for Pakistan," Ramiz Raja said on Star Sports.

"There's a lot of introspection needed regarding why they went so horribly wrong. It's just the game awareness. You can see there's massive talent in bowling, bits and pieces in batting as well. But they've got to sort out the order and improve game awarenesswhat ball to bowl in a crunch moment, what shot to play. It's just mind-boggling, some of the stuff that we saw in this World Cup campaign," the commentator added.

Babar received heavy criticism from some sections of fans as well as former Pakistan cricketers after the Men in Green suffered a shock early exit from the tournament.

Addressing a press conference, he spoke about his future as Pakistan's white-ball captain. Babar assured that he will "openly" tell everyone if he decides to step down as the skipper yet again.

"About the captaincy - when I had left it, I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it, and I announced it myself," Babar said in the post-match press conference.

"Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all the things that happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, this decision, I will tell you openly. I will not announce anything behind the scenes. Whatever happens, will happen in front of you. But for now, I have not thought about it. The decision is of the PCB," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor