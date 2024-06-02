"Pressure brings out the best in me...": USA's Aaron after win over Canada in T20 WC opener

Dallas [US], June 2 : After his side's win over Canada in their ICC T20 World Cup match, USA batter Aaron Jones, who played a match-winning knock of 94* in just 40 balls, said that he likes to bat when his team is under pressure as it brings the best out of him.

With the help of an explosive 94-run knock by Aaron Jones and his game-turning century stand with Andries Gous, the co-hosts USA kicked off their ICC T20 World Cup on a high with a seven-wicket win over Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Sunday.

"I do not think it is easy to put it into words. We know Canada comes hard against us since it is a big rivalry. Happy to take the team over the line. (Thoughts at halfway stage) With our batting line-up, knew anything under 200 was chaseable. The outfield and pitch were good and we knew that. (Big shots) I go through my processes and I like my power hitting. I know if I get it in the middle, it will go for sure. I like to come in when the team is under pressure, it brings out the best in me," said Aaron in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, USA opted to bowl first after winning the toss. A fine 43-run opening stand took place between Aaron Johnson (23 in 16 balls, with five fours) and Navneet Dhaliwal. At one point, Canada was 66/2 in eight overs. A 62-run stand between Navneet (61 in 44 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Nicholas Kirton (51 in 31 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and a cameo by Shreyas Movva (32 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) pushed Canada to 194/5 in 20 overs.

Harmeet Singh (1/27) was the pick of the bowlers for the USA.

In the run-chase, USA was once in a spot of bother, losing two wickets for 42 runs after a powerplay. However, a 131-run partnership between Aaron Jones (94* in 40 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes) and Andries Gous (65 in 46 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) took USA to a seven-wicket win with 14 balls left.

Dillon Heyliger (1/19) was the top bowler for Canada.

Jones became the 'Player of the Match' for his explosive knock.

