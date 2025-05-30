"Pretty electrifying": England's Bethell on opening with Virat for RCB

Birmingham [UK], May 30 : Young England all-rounder Jacob Bethell hailed Indian batting legend Virat Kohli, his teammate during his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that it was "electrifying" to walk out to bat with him and to get information from him on and off the field.

Bethell featured in two matches for RCB in their run towards final, scoring 67 runs in two innings at a strike rate of over 171, with a half-century. One of the matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw him score a quickfire 55 and share a 97-run stand with Virat. Bethell was speaking after his side's victory against the West Indies in the first ODI, in which he got the 'Player of the Match' award for a 53-ball 82 and one wicket.

Speaking about batting with Virat, Bethell said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "I think he quite enjoys the overseas boys because we are just pretty chill around him. He has definitely got that feeling. And when he walks out to bat, it is pretty electrifying to walk out with him."

"It (advice) was just like an accumulation over the couple of months of just chatting to him. You get information that keeps coming in ways that you do not really know, and it is kind of just drip-fed," he added.

"It was just nice to speak to him off and on the field, away from cricket, so yeah, it was just cool to experience someone of his calibre and how he goes about doing things. He has got a certain intensity with him that just kind of... he flips that switch on, as soon as he crosses that line, which is pretty cool to see," he concluded.

Speaking about his experiences in the IPL, while lauding the practice facilities and quality of net bowlers, Bethell said about his evolution, "I feel like I am a better player now than I was a couple of months ago."

In 10 ODIs for England, Bethell has scored 300 runs at an average of 37.50, with three fifties and the best score of 82. He also has picked six wickets in the format.

Having made his all-format debut for England last year, he has scored 756 runs in 23 matches and 24 innings, at an average of 39.78, with eight fifties and the best score of 96. He has also picked up nine wickets at an average of 31.66, with best figures of 3/72.

Coming to the match, WI won the toss and opted to field first. A 64-run opening stand between Jamie Smith (37 in 24 balls, with seven fours) and Ben Duckett and a 73-run stand between Duckett (60 in 48 balls, with six fours and a six) and Joe Root started off things well for England.

Root (57 in 65 balls, with five fours), Brook (58 in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes), Jos Buttler (37 in 32 balls, with three fours and a six), Bethell (82 in 53 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) and Will Jacks (39 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six) all chipped in to take England to 400/8 in 50 overs. A 98-run stand between Jacks and Bethell for the sixth wicket was the highlight.

Jayden Seales (4/84) was the top bowler for WI.

In the run-chase, WI was never really in contention and lost wickets regularly. Skipper Shai Hope (25 in 21 balls, with four boundaries) and Seales (29* in 14 balls, with two fours and three sixes) top scored as they were skittled out for 162 runs in 26.2 overs.

Jamie Overton (3/22) and Saqib Mahmood (3/32) were the top bowlers for England. Adil Rashid also picked up two wickets. Bethell took home the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 82 and one wicket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor