Sydney [Australia], January 8 : Following his side's Ashes win, Australian skipper Steve Smith said that the top run-getter in the series, Travis Head, is "pretty much locked away at the top", hailing his ability to put pressure on bowlers as something pretty similar to legendary opener David Warner.

The left-handed batter had a series to remember, as he secured two 'Player of the Match' awards in the first and final Test, setting the tone for a dominant series with an 83-ball 123 at Perth and chasing down the 205-run target on the second day of the series opener.

Head ended as the top run-getter with 629 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 62.90 and a strike rate of 87.36, with three centuries. Among all the players to have scored 600-plus runs in a single Ashes series, he is the only one to do so with a strike rate of over 75.

Head, who had batted in the middle-order primarily in Tests prior to this series with short stints as opener, was slotted in at the top after Usman Khawaja, who was supposed to open with Jake Weatherald, suffered back spasms in the first Test. Head's success in the first Test cemented his spot as an opener for this entire series, with Khawaja and him swapping positions.

Speaking after the match in the presser, Smith said on Head, "The way he put pressure on the bowling side is pretty similar to Davey. He just puts you right under the pump. If you miss, it is going to the fence. With the new ball as well, it helps guys batting behind him - it softens that ball up definitely when he is hitting it as hard as he is."

"Trav's been much phenomenal, and I would say he is pretty much locked away at the top, I would imagine," he added.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first, putting 384 runs on the board with fantastic knocks from Joe Root (160) and Harry Brook. However, English bowlers let the momentum go to waste as Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (138) cracked bumper tons while Beau Webster also chipped in 71 useful runs to take them to 567 runs, giving them a 183-run lead. Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse took three wickets each for England.

In the second innings, England was kept alive courtesy a masterclass century from all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who hit his first Test match ton, a 265-ball 142. England was skittled out for 342 runs, with Mitchell Starc and Webster getting three wickets and Scott Boland getting two. England set Australia 160 runs to win, having gained a 159-run lead.

While bowling, England did put up a fight, reducing Australia to 121/5, but the target was not enough as Alex Carey (16*) and Cameron Green (22*) took Australia home.

