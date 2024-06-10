"Priority was to win the game": Scotland allrounder McMullen after beating Oman in T20 WC

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 10 : After his side's seven-wicket win over Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024, Scotland allrounder Brandon McMullen said their priority was to seal a victory and clinch two points.

McMullen was named the Player of the Match after he played an unbeaten 61-run knock from 31 balls at a strike rate of 196.77. He slammed 9 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, McMullen said that net run rate started to play a role when they went for th drinks.

"We just controlled all we could out there and priority was to win the game and get the two points. The net run rate came into play maybe when we hit the drinks break at 10 overs. We thought about it then and then had a good crack at it to try and boost our table and net run rate on the table. So that was about it," McMullen said.

The 24-year-old added that the wind played a massive role in the second inning. The Scottish cricketer also said that the pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium was good.

"The wind definitely played a massive role in the second innings. The wicket was really good. It did start to spin towards the back end. The slower they bowled, so it got a bit tricky out there, but with the wind, that strong breeze, it became a really short boundary, and we capitalized on those opportunities, both with George Munsey obviously being a left-hander. He targeted that side, and then myself as well," he added.

Recapping the match, Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas won the toss and elected to bat first. The wicketkeeper-batter Pratik Athavale scored a stylish half-century, helping their side cross the 100-run mark in 14 overs. Meanwhile, Ayaan Khan's classy knock pushed Oman to 150/7 after the end of the 20 overs.

Safyaan Sharif (2/40) was the top bowler for Scotland.

During the run-chase, Scotland batter George Munsey along with McMullen brought back their side in the game with some serious hitting. McMullen's stupendous unbeaten 61-run knock helped Scotland clinch a seven-wicket win over Oman.

Aqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan and Bilal Khan took a wicket each for Oman.

