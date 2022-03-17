Prithvi Shaw fails to clear Yo-Yo test at NCA ahead of IPL

Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw has reportedly failed to clear the Yo-Yo test after a general assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Shaw, a former U-19 World Cup winning captain, who is not a part of the central contract, was present at the NCA to provide an update on his fitness status and the end result was very poor. The current Yo-Yo test qualification score is 16.5 for men and it has been learnt that the Mumbai opener has scored less than 15.“These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn’t stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL. It’s just a fitness parameter and not the be all and end all," a source told news agency PTI. “Look, he has played three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three first-class games on the bounce, the fatigue can also affect your Yo-Yo score," he added.

Meanwhile, India allrounder and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, who was also at the NCA, had a bowl and passed the yo-yo test. "Let's make it clear. Fitness test clearance is only for those who are coming back from injury. In the case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season," the BCCI source said. "He is an asset and one needed to check his current fitness standards. "He didn't need to bowl at NCA but he has bowled for considerable time and in the range of 135 kmph. On the second day, he crossed the yo-yo test with flying colours with a 17-plus score, which is much above the cut-off level. "Hardik is yet to return to a full bowling workload for India following back surgery in late 2019.

