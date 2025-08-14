Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad Named in Maharashtra Squad for Buchi Babu Tournament

India batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw have been named in Maharashtra’s 17-member squad for the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, which will be held in Chennai from August 18 to September 9. Ankit Bawane will lead the side. This will be Shaw’s first assignment for Maharashtra after he left Mumbai before the start of the season. The 25-year-old will be looking for a fresh start after a poor run last year when he was dropped by Mumbai for fitness and discipline issues.

Gaikwad, who recently featured in warm-up matches between India A and India ahead of the Test series in England, will also be aiming to make an impression.

Both Gaikwad and wicketkeeper Saurabh Nawale will play only the opening match before joining the West Zone squad in Bengaluru for the Duleep Trophy. West Zone have direct entry into the semi-finals and will play their first match on September 4.

Maharashtra squad: Ankit Bawane (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Vicky Ostwal, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.