Prithvi Shaw smashes century on Maharashtra debut in Buchi Babu Invitational Trophy 2025

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 19 : Prithvi Shaw made a significant impact in his first competitive match for Maharashtra, scoring a century against Chhattisgarh on the second day of the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament at Guru Nanak College on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old opener, who moved from Mumbai earlier this year, maintained his composure on a difficult pitch and scored his century off 122 deliveries while his colleagues fought hard. In the 44th over of Maharashtra's innings, Shaw hit a boundary to get to the three-figure score.

His innings, which included a six and fourteen fours, was based on patience and application as he calmly handled the erratic bounce and turn. Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs, and a T20I for India so far. His last international appearance came in July 2021.

The milestone came just a day after his former Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan struck a fighting hundred for Mumbai against TNCA XI in the same tournament. Maharashtra was bowled out for 217, while Chhattisgarh ended Day 2 on 43, leading by 78 runs.

The 25-year-old boasts 4556 runs in 58 first-class appearances at an average of 46.02. Last season, he was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad due to fitness concerns and disciplinary issues. He made his last appearance for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final in December 2024.

Shaw has mustered up 3,399 runs at 55.72 and a strike rate of 125.74 in 65 List-A appearances. In 117 T20S, Shaw has struck 2,902 runs at 25.01 while maintaining a strike rate of 25.01.

Punjab all-rounder Ramandeep Singh, who does not have a professional cricket century to his name, also smashed a 101-ball 111 during his state's Buchi Babu tournament match against Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Punjab lost wickets in clusters and were restricted to 168/4 when Ramandeep walked out. He smashed four boundaries and eight sixes in his knock. In five FC matches, he has scored 183 runs in nine innings at an average of 22.67, with a best score of 69*.

Ramandeep has also played 31 List A matches, scoring 523 runs in 24 innings at an average of 29.05, with three fifties and a best score of 80. In 77 T20S, he has made 687 runs in 52 innings at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 169.21, with two fifties and a best score of 64.

Buchi Babu tournament, which does not have first-class cricket status, is being held in Tamil Nadu, where several teams are participating. Punjab got off to a rocky start as they lost their opener, Jaskaranvir Singh was dismissed on the third ball of the innings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor