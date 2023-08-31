Prithvi Shaw to make Northamptonshire return in 2024 

Northamptonshire [UK], August 31 : Indian batter Prithvi Shaw will make a return to Northamptonshire next year, announced the county club on Thursday.

"Prithvi Shaw will return to Northamptonshire in 2024," said a statement from the club.

The Indian batsman made an immediate impact in his stint with the club this summer and returns next year for an extended stay.

"I am so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer," Prithvi said.

"Even though it was over quickly I really enjoyed my time there, it is a great club to be a part of and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I cannot wait to get back over," he added.

Prithvi lit up this summer’s One Day Cup, averaging 143 in his 4 appearances including a record-breaking 244 – the sixth highest individual score in List A history. The 23-year-old plundered 429 runs at a strike rate of 152 before a knee injury cut his campaign short.

Despite strong interest from other counties, Prithvi said his preference was always to return to Northamptonshire for another year.

"My goal is always to help win games for the team and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time," the batter said.

"I had a few teams contacting me after the tournament wanting to talk about playing for them next year, but I feel like I still have more to achieve with Northamptonshire. They gave me the opportunity this year and I am very happy to be coming back," he added.

Prithvi returns to the club in June until the end of the 2024 season and is available for selection in both the County Championship and the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Chief Executive Ray Payne was delighted to have locked in Prithvi Shaw for another year.

"We saw the impact Prithvi made in his short stay this year and how well he was received by supporters. To have secured him again for next year already and for so much of the season is really pleasing. I think he was just as keen to come back as we were to have him, so it has worked out brilliantly," said Payne.

Head Coach John Sadler was also looking forward to welcoming Prithvi back into the dressing room.

"Prithvi is a phenomenal talent and what he delivered for us in such a short space of time was incredible. He was utterly disappointed not to stay longer due to his injury as he wanted to play some red-ball cricket, so the chance for him to do this next year is really exciting for us all," said Sadler.

Shaw has represented India in five Tests, scoring 339 runs at an average of over 42 with a century and fifty in nine innings. In six ODIs for Men in Blue, he has scored 189 runs at an average of 31.60, with the best score of 49. He has also played a T20I match for India. He has not played for India since July 2021.

