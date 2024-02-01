Priya Mishra's dream comes true on being picked by Gujarat Giants

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], February 1 : The journey to the highest level in sport is tough as it requires much sacrifice and dedication. From waking up at the crack of dawn to sweating it out in training, athletes leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory.

Priya Mishra, a leg-break bowler and right-hand bat from New Delhi, spent most of her formative years toiling under the hot sun before the Gujarat Giants came calling at the WPL auction ahead of the second season of the tournament. "When I started playing, my day used to begin at 5 am, and my father used to take me for training. There were a lot of times when we had no money, so I had to go for training by foot," said the teenager.

During the auction in Mumbai, when it was confirmed, Priya would be a part of the dressing room with Mithali Raj, an idol for every woman cricketer in India, her parents were understandably emotional. "We are happy Priya's professional career is kick-starting at such a high level. We are grateful for this fortune and to be a part of our daughter's journey," said Sandeep Mishra, her father, according to a release.

"When the auction began, I was worried what would happen. Eventually Gujarat Giants picked my daughter, and I cannot thank them enough. Meri ladki ko aage le gaye," said her mother Sudha Mishra, while recounting the big day. "My older daughter and I cried a lot. We could not hold back our emotions. There were plenty of tears, and all very happy ones," she added.

For Priya, the journey to the cricket field began in Class 6. "I told one of my teachers I wanted to play cricket. My teacher asked my parents to formally introduce me to the game. The fact that I have reached this stage is because of the support from everyone who has seen me grow," she said.

Priya said her mother and sister were continuously in touch during the auction. "We are delighted and I cannot thank Gujarat Giants enough for bringing me on board."

