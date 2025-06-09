Priyansh, Prabhsimran, Suryavanshi will be in contention for World Cup spot: Robin Uthappa

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Former top-order batter Robin Uthappa believes three uncapped explosive stars Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Vaibhav Suryavanshi will "definitely" be in contention for a spot in India's T20 World Cup title defence at home next year.

Different franchises unearthed new talents in the recently concluded 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While some were identified as ones for the future, some knocked on the door for an immediate spot in India's T20I fold.

Punjab Kings' opening pair Priyansh and Prabhsimran dazzled with their aggressive intent throughout the tournament. Apart from the young duo, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who opened for Rajasthan Royals (RR), grabbed the headlines with his record-shattering blitzkrieg blended with caution and aggression.

With the rise of the young trio, India will face a massive challenge in figuring out the best top order for next year's marquee event. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have spent a year away from the format. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have formed a new opening pair in their absence.

For Uthappa, India should invest its time in the remaining T20Is to identify the best possible squad for its title defence and fully fit players to boost their hopes in the tournament.

"Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all of them will definitely be in contention for a World Cup spot. It's about using the remaining T20s before the tournament to figure out the best 15-man squad. You already have Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all Test players who can also thrive in T20s," Uthappa said at the launch of the Australian Summer of Cricket 2025-26.

"Then there's Sanju Samson. So it's going to be a challenge figuring out who makes the cut. Fitness will play a key role you want a fully fit squad going into a World Cup, and I'm sure that's something the selectors and management will be closely monitoring," he added.

During his impressive run, Prabhsimran racked up 549 runs in 17 matches at 32.29 while striking over 160 with four fifties and a best score of 91. The 24-year-old finished as the eighth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

His opening partner, who earned a reputation for his exploits in the Delhi Premier League, finished the season with 475 runs in 17 innings at 27.94 while maintaining a strike rate of 179.24, including a solitary century and two fifties. Suryavanshi, who came in towards the latter half of the tournament, garnered 252 runs in seven matches at 36.00, with a rollicking strike rate of above 206.

