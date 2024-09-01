Pro Cricket League aims to take the next stage of cricket post IPL

New Delhi [India], September 1 : The Pro Cricket League (PCL) is gearing up for its highly anticipated inaugural season. Set to commence at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Heralded as one of the most thrilling seasons in league cricket history, the PCL will feature a unique blend of elite international stars and talented Indian players, alongside emerging talented youths making their debut.

With new teams being formed and formidable lineups taking shape, the league aims to set a new benchmark and elevate the game beyond traditional professional formats.

"See cricket will remain the same be it even when you talk about out swinging", says Chetan Sharma the recently appointed League Commissioner when discussing what the Pro Cricket League promises in comparison to other cricket leagues.

Giving additional details about the participants and the format in which they will compete Chetan Sharma says, "What's new in this incredible setup for the first-ever Pro Cricket League season is that we have managed to bring in some new talents will now receive assistance from two marquee players on the field. Additionally, now that Jonty and I are in charge of the league we will make sure that the best cricket pitches best wickets and best grounds are available to the talented players. Moreover, in Delhi there would never have been a professional league before so this would be a great opportunity to showcase our talents in a highly competitive environment. As a result, we have made an effort to maintain the league at the highest level of professional effectiveness while including some international talents."

"Observe how the IPL has elevated Indian cricket to a new level. At the State level however, what happens below the IPL is not as important as what occurs in the majority of Indian States which now produce their own leagues and talent pools. Thus, it's amazing that corporate cricket has taken this initiative and this league will provide a chance for players who might not have otherwise had the chance to demonstrate their abilities. This will be aired and streamed. It's wonderful to see that there is an additional level of support and a chance for talented players in India to showcase their abilities," Jonty Rhodes was quoted in a release from Pro Cricket League as saying.

The addition of Thisara Perera and Pawan Negi former players from Sri Lanka and India is an exciting development for the league.

The Pro Cricket League is poised to grow into a popular destination for cricket fans thanks to its ability to draw top players and provide an incredible sporting experience. A thrilling season full of never-ending excitement and unmatched enjoyment is in store for fans.

