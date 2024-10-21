Pro Cricket League: Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights Triumph over Gurugram Patriots

New Delhi [India], October 21 : In an intense battle at the Pro Cricket League, the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights edged out the Gurugram Patriots by 5 wickets.

Winning the toss, the Knights opted to field, putting early pressure on the Patriots, as per the press release by the Pro Cricket League.

Sharad Lumba continued his spectacular form, scoring a sensational 140 runs off just 69 balls, including 16 fours and 9 sixes. His innings was the highlight of the match, as he almost single-handedly carried the Patriots to a total of 188/9. However, aside from the openers, no other batsman reached double figures, highlighting Lumba's isolated brilliance, a release said.

In reply, the Knights faced a rocky start, losing both openers within the first two overs. However, Rahul Dagar rose to the occasion, scoring an unbeaten 78 runs off 47 balls, guiding his team home with 8 balls to spare. He received crucial support from Mahesh Rawat and Udit Mohan, each contributing around 30 runs. The Knights finished their innings at 189/5, securing a thrilling victory.

In the second match of the day, the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers showcased their dominance against the Noida Eagles, winning by 83 runs. The Eagles won the toss and chose to field, but it was the Tigers who set the tone for the match, as per the press release by the Pro Cricket League.

The openers provided a solid foundation, but it was Peter Trego who stole the show with a dazzling 84 runs off just 39 balls, including 9 massive sixes. His explosive innings powered the Tigers to a formidable total of 229/7 after 20 overs, the release said.

In their chase, the Eagles struggled right from the start, losing their first two wickets to Trego, who also opened the bowling. With no batters able to establish themselves, the Eagles could only manage 146/7 at the end of their 20 overs. The Tigers' bowlers maintained pressure throughout, securing a comprehensive victory that underscored Trego's all-round brilliance.

