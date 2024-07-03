"Probably the best to ever play the game....": Nathan Lyon on James Anderson

Lancashire [UK], July 3 : Legendary Australian spinner Nathan Lyon said that it is surprising that England pace veteran James Anderson is retiring from the game, calling him the "best ever" fast bowler to have played the sport.

Ahead of his final international match on July 10 against West Indies, England and Lancashire pacer James Anderson sent out warning signs as he was at his lethal best taking a seven-wicket-haul against Nottinghamshire on Tuesday, forcing a follow on.

Speaking on the Lancashire Cricket Website after Anderson's spell, Lyon said, "He (Anderson) showed his class. No disrespect to the other bowlers in this game but you can see the class of Jimmy and the extra zip he gets off the wicket. I have said this before, I am very much surprised that England have tapped him on the shoulder. He is class, he is world-class. He's probably the best to ever play the game as a fast bowler and his skillset, especially in England, is remarkable."

He also said that during the game, it was weird to encourage Anderson, his arch-rival in international cricket during the County Championship as a teammate.

"I have obviously seen it on the other side. We had a little moment when we said it feels a bit sick for me to say "Come on Jimmy" and him saying "nice Garry". That was a bit different but it is the beauty of county cricket I guess and it is pretty special to play with arguably the greatest bowler to ever play the game," he said.

During the County Championship Division One game, Nottinghamshire was aiming to overcome a massive 353 scored by Lancashire in the first innings thanks to a fine knock of 187 by skipper Keaton Jennings in 259 balls, with 27 fours and four sixes.

But Anderson ran riot through the Nottinghamshire batting line-up, dismissing six of the team's top seven batters for single-digit scores, sinking them to 40/6. Ben Slater did score a fighting 64 in 126 balls, with nine fours, but a showcase of pure class and authority by the 41-year-old legend bundled out Nottinghamshire for just 126 runs in 44.4 overs, giving Lancashire a 227-run lead.

Anderson ended with figures of 7/35 in 16 overs, with three of them maiden. His economy rate was 2.18.

In their second innings at the day three end, Nottinghamshire was 84/2, with Will Young and Joe Clarke (11* each) unbeaten. They trailed by 143 runs.

Notably, this was Anderson's first first-class game since the fifth Test against India in the subcontinent conditions in March this year.

In 187 Tests, Anderson has taken 700 wickets at an average of 26.52, with the best bowling figures of 7/42. He is the third-most successful Test bowler of all time and statistically, longevity-wise, the best fast bowler to have played the sport. He has also taken 269 wickets in 194 ODIs for England and 18 wickets in 19 T20Is.

England men's managing director, Rob Key, confirmed that the ageless pacer James Anderson will continue to be a part of their set-up by taking up the mentor's role following his retirement from international cricket.

After his announcement, all eyes are on The Lord's Test, which will be played on July 10. It will mark the one final time that he would don the Test colours and appear on the field.

But Key confirmed that it won't be the last that fans would see of Anderson as he will stay with the squad for the rest of the summer as a mentor.

"Jimmy will continue in our set-up, and he will help as a bit more of a mentor. We're trying to set up an elite coach development programme, which Jimmy wants to do, but we will have a look at the end of the summer," Key said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It might be something that he does not enjoy, or it might be something that he absolutely loves. But he has got so much to offer English cricket, so we do not want to see that go. But it is going to be quite an occasion with him bowing out at Lord's," he added.

The seasoned pacer has dominated red-ball cricket with his mastery in swing as well as reverse swing. He made his debut in the Test format against Zimbabwe at The Lord's, and he will bid farewell to fans as a player at the same venue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor