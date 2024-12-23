Promising uncapped hitter Bevon earns call-up to NZ squad for Sri Lanka home series

Wellington [New Zealand], December 23 : Uncapped batter Bevon Jacobs has earned his maiden international call-up for New Zealand's T20I series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Mount Maunganui on December 28, ICC Cricket reported.

Already with a reputation for high class power hitting displayed in New Zealand domestic cricket last season, the 22-year-old Bevon has continued his form in the early stages of the current home summer, showing why he deserved a deal of Rs 30 lakh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

In nine matches and six innings of Super Smash 2024, NZ's domestic T20 competition, Bevon made 134 runs at an average of 33.50 with a strike rate of over 188 and best score of 42. Also, in the ongoing Plunkett Shield first-class cricket tournament at home, he has made 287 runs in four matches and seven innings, averaging 41.00 with three fifties to his name and best score of 80.

New Zealand confirmed two 13-player squads on Monday, with the T20I and ODI series against the Sri Lankans marking the start of Mitchell Santner's tenure as full-time white-ball captain. The three ODIs are New Zealand's final matches before the 15-player squad is selected for the ICC Champions Trophy in February.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells congratulated Jacobs on his call-up.

"It is obviously an exciting time for Bevon and his family," Wells said as quoted by ICC.

"He is a promising player with a lot of talent and we are looking forward to exposing him to international cricket."

"He has clearly got a lot of power with the bat, but he has also shown in the longer formats that he has a decent technique and temperament," he concluded.

Wicket-keeper Mitch Hay has been named in both squads after impressing away in Sri Lanka, having claimed a men's T20I record for the most dismissals in an innings (six) in the first T20I in Dambulla, before scoring 49 with the bat in the second ODI in Pallekelle.

Hay will take the gloves for the T20I series, though is named as batting and keeping cover for the ODIs as Tom Latham returns. Will O'Rourke and Will Young join Latham as ODI squad additions, in place of Jacobs, Zak Foulkes and Tim Robinson, who have been selected for the T20I series only.

O'Rourke will be rested for the T20I series after taking part in all eight of the Tests across Sri Lanka, India and England series, while Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry all return to the white-ball squads, having missed last month's trip to Sri Lanka in order to prepare for the England Test series, where the side made their final tilt for a World Test Championship Final spot.

Wells said the home stand is a great opportunity both to blood new talent and keep experienced campaigners sharp in the build-up to an ICC event.

"As with the squads that recently toured Sri Lanka, we are keen to keep exposing new talent to the big stage and it's nice to have an experienced core of players around them."

"The Champions Trophy, like all ICC pinnacle events, is an obvious incentive for players and I know many will be keen to put their best foot forward in the ODI series to be in the frame for selection."

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway were unavailable for selection, while Ben Sears (knee) and Kyle Jamieson (back) remain out with injury.

Luke Ronchi will step in as interim head coach of the side with regular head coach Gary Stead taking a break during the two series.

New Zealand T20I and ODI squads v Sri Lanka

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (T20I only), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs (T20I only), Tom Latham (ODI only), Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke (ODI only), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson (T20I only), Nathan Smithm Will Young (ODI only)

Tour Itinerary

1st T20I: Saturday 28 December - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

2nd T20I: Monday 30 December - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I: Thursday 2 January - Saxton Oval, Nelson

1st ODI: Sunday 5 January - Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington

2nd ODI: Wednesday 8 January - Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd ODI: Saturday 11 January - Eden Park, Auckland.

