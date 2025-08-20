Proteas spinner Maharaj regains number 1 ODI spot following fifer against Australia

Dubai [UAE], August 20 : South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, who became the first tweaker from his team to capture 300 international wickets during a successful outing against Australia on Tuesday, has regained his top spot in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings among bowlers, while the young Proteas hitter Dewald Brevis made big strides in the Men's T20I Rankings among batters during the latest edition of rankings issued on Wednesday.

Maharaj returns to the premier ranking spot on the back of his maiden ODI five-wicket haul against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday, with the left-armer gaining two places to climb in front of Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana (second) and India tweaker Kuldeep Yadav (third) on the updated rankings, as per ICC.

The 35-year-old veteran used all his experience to collect figures of 5/33 against Australia, which ensured the Proteas registered an impressive 98-run victory and helped him return to the top of the rankings pinnacle.

Maharaj first secured the number one ODI bowler ranking back in November 2023 when he displaced India seamer Mohammed Siraj during the most recent edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the spinner has maintained a place inside the top five spots on the rankings ever since.

There is more joy on the rankings for South Africa, with experienced duo Aiden Markram (up four rungs to 21) and Temba Bavuma (up five spots to 23) both gaining ground on the latest list for ODI batters following half-centuries in that opening game of the ongoing series with Australia.

Stand-in skipper Mitch Marsh played a lone hand during that contest with a superb innings of 88 and was rewarded by gaining six places to improve to 48th on the latest rankings for ODI batters, while West Indies hard-hitter Shai Hope jumps two spots to ninth on the same list after his side's series against Pakistan. Hope top-scored in the series win for WI, scoring 207 runs in three matches, including a half-century in the first match and an unbeaten 120* in the last.

West Indies speedster Jayden Seales (up 15 places to 18th) makes ground on the list for ODI bowlers following his 10 scalps during the series while Pakistan's biggest mover is Abrar Ahmed (up 15 spots to equal 39th) after his three wickets from two appearances across the three-game series.

The completion of the T20I series between Australia and South Africa also sees a host of performers from both teams make ground on the latest rankings in T20I cricket.

South Africa youngster Brevis jumps nine spots to equal 12th on the list for T20I batters following some eye-catching efforts across the series including a century and half-century in a 180-run three match series, while Australia duo Marsh (up four rungs to 25th) and Glenn Maxwell (up 10 spots to 30th) make ground courtesy of some important knocks that helped the Aussies claim the series 2-1.

Impressive seamer Nathan Ellis (up three places to ninth) is the big mover up the rankings for T20I bowlers, with fellow Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood rising two spots to improve to 18th following some consistent efforts against the Proteas, taking six wickets in the series.

