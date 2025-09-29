"Proud" fans celebrate in New York as India beats Pakistan in Asia Cup final

New York [US], September 29 : After India clinched victory in the Asia Cup final over arch-rivals Pakistan, Indian fans in New York celebrated the win and expressed their happiness.

A well-compiled half-century by Tilak Varma and his useful partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday.

Suryakumar-led Team India continues its rampaging run in T20Is, having won 18 T20Is and dropped just two and tied two ever since it first wore the captaincy armband.

On India lifting the Asia Cup title, a fan of the Indian Cricket Team told ANI, "The match was very interesting. The match went to the last over. We have defeated Pakistan thrice in the Asia Cup. It is a very proud feeling...Tilak Varma batted very well and we won the Asia Cup 2025."

Another Team India fan from the US shared his thoughts on the team's victory over Pakistan, where he said, "The match between India and Pakistan was an exciting and intense affair. The Indian team performed very well, and we are very happy about it."

On India defeating Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup 2025 final trophy, a fan of the Indian Cricket Team said, "...India won the final match and we are very happy...We all should enjoy this moment."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed.

However, thanks to the magic of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) in the middle overs, Pakistan faced a collapse from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets.

During the run-chase, India sank to 20/3 due to an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf. However, Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes), stitched a 57-run stand with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) to bring India back into the game.

Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) delivered some carnage with Tilak, solidifying India's hold on the game despite some occasional brilliance from Pakistan. In the end, it was Rinku Singh, who was featuring in his first Asia Cup match, who got the chance to hit the winning runs on the first ball.

