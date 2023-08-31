"Proud of him": Australia skipper Mtichell Marsh hails debutant Tanveer Sangha

Durban [South Africa], August 31 : Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh heaped praise on the young debutant Tanveer Sangha who was one of the standout players in the Baggy Greens victory against South Africa.

In 18 years, his bowling figure of 4-31 was the best for a player making his debut for Australia. Tanveer's spin magic made short work of the hosts South Africa as Australia cruised comfortably towards a thumping 111-run victory.

After the game, Marsh lauded the 21-year-old for his exceptional performance, hailed the calmness of spinner and said as quoted from cricket.com.au, "I don't think Tanveer's heart rate gets over 100," his captain Mitch Marsh said, labelling Sangha a "ripping young kid".

"He was in the gym when he found out and he was pretty chilled and said he's ready to go and it appears that he keeps it very simple, which will hold him in good stead for top level cricket. His demeanour is fantastic. I'm proud of him to come in and have a debut like that. He's got a great smile, so hopefully we see it for many years to come," Marsh added.

Coming to the match, Australia set a massive target of 227 for the hosts with skipper Mitchell Marsh playing a captain's role and powering the visitors to the gigantic total with his unbeaten 92(49)*.

Tim David's knock of 68 off 24 runs was also vital in powering the Baggy Greens to the mammoth total.

Australia who held the record of scoring the most runs in the powerplay broke their own record as the opening order plundered 70 runs in the first six overs making the Proteas bowlers toil hard.

Once the onslaught began, South African bowlers started spraying deliveries all over the pitch.

Marsh and David defined modern-day batting with their aggressive yet subtle shot technique to make the hosts run all over the field to chase the ball.

South Africa on the other hand failed to match the intensity of the Australia batters and bundled out on a score of 115.

After suffering a 111-run defeat, the hosts would be keen to rebound and make the series 1-1 while Australia who have already tasted blood will be keen to clinch the series.

