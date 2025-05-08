PSL 2025 Matches Postponed Amid Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board has postponed Pakistan Super League fixture between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi amid intensifying military tensions with India. The match was due to take place in Rawalpindi.According to the reports, the board said in a brief statement that it is working with local authorities and international stakeholders to monitor the situation. A new date for the fixture will be announced later. Concerns over security have cast uncertainty over the remainder of the PSL 2025 season. Eight matches are yet to be played, including four more in Rawalpindi, one in Multan and three in Lahore. The future of these games remains in question as the conflict unfolds.

Pakistan Launches Multiple Attacks in Jammu and Punjab

The match cancellation comes after Pakistan launched a series of attacks across Jammu, including an assault on the airport. Rockets were fired from across the International Border, and one drone hit Jammu Airport, prompting fighter jets to scramble. India activated its air defence systems, which successfully intercepted the incoming rockets.

In response to the escalating attacks, India’s air defence system also shot down a Pakistan F-16 aircraft. Additionally, multiple drone attacks were foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, while one drone was shot down in Akhnoor. Kamikaze drones were also destroyed in Poonch.

The growing tensions have raised concerns among foreign players, with many reconsidering their involvement. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) have held emergency talks but have not yet advised players to withdraw. English cricketers such as James Vince, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, and Chris Jordan, along with global stars including David Warner, Jason Holder, and Rassie van der Dussen, are reportedly evaluating their options.