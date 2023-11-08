PSL: Mike Hesson appointed Islamabad United head coach

New Delhi, Nov 8 Former New Zealand coach and Royal Challengers Bangalore director Mike Hesson has been appointed Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United head coach.

United were the PSL's most successful side initially, winning two of the first three titles with the late Dean Jones as head coach.

Since his passing, United have switched between several coaches, including Misbah-ul-Haq, Johan Botha, and most recently Azhar Mahmood, though a third PSL title has proved elusive; they are the only side not to have reached the final since 2018.

The 2016 and 2018 champions are understood to have been in discussions for some time, with United targeting Hesson as their first choice.

"Thrilled to bring in a globally accomplished and premier name like Hesson to Islamabad United. His rich history in coaching and his exceptional work with New Zealand and RCB make him the ideal choice to lead our team. Hesson's coaching philosophy aligns closely with the values and ambitions of Islamabad United, and we are confident that his expertise will take our team to new heights," said Islamabad United in a statement released on Wednesday.

Hesson seemed highly impressed with the quality of PSL and was excited to experience it for himself.

"I am delighted to be a part of Islamabad United," Hesson said. "The professional, modern, and dimagh se (mindful) approach associated with the franchise resonates strongly with me. I am also impressed with United's strategy built around the principle of 4 Es - Excellence, Empowerment, Education and Environment. I look forward to working with the talented players and staff to build a successful team and deliver exciting cricket to the fans."

Hesson, 49, was appointed head coach of New Zealand in 2012, enjoying a highly successful six years in the position with the national side.

He was appointed director of cricket for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL in 2019, before they parted ways earlier this year.

PSL 2024 is scheduled to start in February and will run till around mid-March.

