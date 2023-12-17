PSL: Quetta Gladiators appoint Shaun Tait as bowling coach

New Delhi, Dec 17 Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators have named former Australian pacer Shaun Tait as their bowling coach ahead of the ninth season of the league.

The 40-year-old, who was Pakistan's fast bowling coach until earlier this year, has previous experience coaching the Afghanistan cricket team in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"I am excited to work with Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir. "They are some great talents to work with and also it will be great to work alongside the great Shane Watson," Tait said in a video posted by Quetta Gladiators on X.

Gladiators had earlier named ex-Australian skipper Shane Watson as the new head coach of the franchise after elevating Moin Khan to the position of Team Director from head coach.

With the appointment of Tait as bowling coach, Gladiators looked to revamp their coaching staff, aiming to break free from a pattern that led to four consecutive seasons without making it to the playoffs.

Gladiators were the most consistent franchise of the PSL during its first four editions, when they reached the final three times, and also won the title in 2019. However, in the last four seasons, they missed out on making the playoffs under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The PSL starts on February 8, and runs till March 24.

